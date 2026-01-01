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More info coming soon... All vehicles sold include a CARFAX report along with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, plus a full tank of gas and a fresh detail, so your new ride looks and feels brand new! Cochrane House of Cars offers a wide variety of financing options that cater to all credit types. Ask us about our Extended Warranty options. Cochrane House of Cars is an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licensed dealer. House of Cars is excited to announce our arrival to Cochrane! Home grown in Alberta with 12 locations and online shopping, House of Cars is here to make your car buying experience easier than ever. We have over 1000 vehicles for sale across the province. We can help you find your next vehicle regardless of budget. Thank you again Alberta for making House of Cars your Top Rated Used Car Dealership!

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

104,863 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

30t R-Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14183182

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

30t R-Sport

Location

Calgary Trucks For Sale

544 Railway St, Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4

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$25,888

+ GST

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Used
104,863KM
VIN SADCL2GX0KA614129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS0675-C
  • Mileage 104,863 KM

Vehicle Description

More info coming soon... All vehicles sold include a CARFAX report along with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, plus a full tank of gas and a fresh detail, so your new ride looks and feels brand new! Cochrane House of Cars offers a wide variety of financing options that cater to all credit types. Ask us about our Extended Warranty options. Cochrane House of Cars is an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licensed dealer. House of Cars is excited to announce our arrival to Cochrane! Home grown in Alberta with 12 locations and online shopping, House of Cars is here to make your car buying experience easier than ever. We have over 1000 vehicles for sale across the province. We can help you find your next vehicle regardless of budget. Thank you again Alberta for making House of Cars your Top Rated Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
WiFi Hotspot
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
82 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
11 Speakers

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front collision mitigation
Tires: 255/50R20 M+S All-Season
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Jaguar Sequential Shift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Monitoring
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
GVWR: 2 460 kgs
Wheels: 20 Inch 5 Split-Spoke (Style 5036)
18-Way Electric Front Sport Seats w/Memory -inc: electric fore/aft (2) electric cushion height (2) electric cushion tilt (2) electric cushion extension (2) electric squab recline (2) electric bolster (2) electric lumbar adjust (4) manual headres...
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Pro Services & Wi-Fi Hotspot -inc: connected navigation (real time traffic route planner app arrival mode destination sharing street and satellite views and fuel prices) live services (news finance sports Google send to car weather and flight ...
Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System DVD-Audio External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System -inc: 10 speakers subwoofer AM/FM radio SiriusXM satellite radio dynamic volume control Bluetooth connectivity and streaming and voice control
Touch Pro Navigation System -inc: Solid State Drive (SSD) real time traffic single CD/DVD player 60GB Solid State Drive (10GB user media storage) additional USB socket (replaces AUX In) in central cubby box ICP JaguarVoice and low traction surface...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Calgary Trucks For Sale

Calgary Trucks For Sale

House of Cars (Cochrane)

544 Railway St, Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4
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$25,888

+ GST>

Calgary Trucks For Sale

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2019 Jaguar F-PACE