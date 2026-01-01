$25,888+ GST
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
30t R-Sport
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
30t R-Sport
Location
Calgary Trucks For Sale
544 Railway St, Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4
$25,888
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS0675-C
- Mileage 104,863 KM
Vehicle Description
More info coming soon... All vehicles sold include a CARFAX report along with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, plus a full tank of gas and a fresh detail, so your new ride looks and feels brand new! Cochrane House of Cars offers a wide variety of financing options that cater to all credit types. Ask us about our Extended Warranty options. Cochrane House of Cars is an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licensed dealer. House of Cars is excited to announce our arrival to Cochrane! Home grown in Alberta with 12 locations and online shopping, House of Cars is here to make your car buying experience easier than ever. We have over 1000 vehicles for sale across the province. We can help you find your next vehicle regardless of budget. Thank you again Alberta for making House of Cars your Top Rated Used Car Dealership!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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