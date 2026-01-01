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More info coming soon... All vehicles sold include a CARFAX report along with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, plus a full tank of gas and a fresh detail, so your new ride looks and feels brand new! Cochrane House of Cars offers a wide variety of financing options that cater to all credit types. Ask us about our Extended Warranty options. Cochrane House of Cars is an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licensed dealer. House of Cars is excited to announce our arrival to Cochrane! Home grown in Alberta with 12 locations and online shopping, House of Cars is here to make your car buying experience easier than ever. We have over 1000 vehicles for sale across the province. We can help you find your next vehicle regardless of budget. Thank you again Alberta for making House of Cars your Top Rated Used Car Dealership!

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

166,661 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14183179

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Calgary Trucks For Sale

544 Railway St, Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4

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$29,888

+ GST

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Used
166,661KM
VIN 1GTR9BED1LZ190041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS0676-C
  • Mileage 166,661 KM

Vehicle Description

More info coming soon... All vehicles sold include a CARFAX report along with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, plus a full tank of gas and a fresh detail, so your new ride looks and feels brand new! Cochrane House of Cars offers a wide variety of financing options that cater to all credit types. Ask us about our Extended Warranty options. Cochrane House of Cars is an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licensed dealer. House of Cars is excited to announce our arrival to Cochrane! Home grown in Alberta with 12 locations and online shopping, House of Cars is here to make your car buying experience easier than ever. We have over 1000 vehicles for sale across the province. We can help you find your next vehicle regardless of budget. Thank you again Alberta for making House of Cars your Top Rated Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
TAILGATE STANDARD
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL SEMI-AUTOMATIC
DOOR LOCKS POWER
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE
AIR VENTS REAR
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Bumper front chrome lower
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Mouldings window surround Chrome
Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Window power front passenger express down
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Taillamps LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Audio system GMC Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for c...
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine. Requires Double Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transmission 8-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Standard on 2WD models equipped with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Available on 4WD models equipped...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Calgary Trucks For Sale

House of Cars (Cochrane)

544 Railway St, Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4
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$29,888

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Calgary Trucks For Sale

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2020 GMC Sierra 1500