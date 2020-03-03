Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

GOLF

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

GOLF

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,010KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4803426
  • Stock #: 22414
  • VIN: 3VWPX7AJ1BM659826
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Rare, Super nice car.  As tight as it is sensible, fuel efficient & comfy. You will enjoy this one, drives like a quality German machine is supposed to, and has room for 20 cats, a German Shepherd, and a very small llama.  Also comes with a set of extra tires! Finance AS LOW AS $93 Bi-weekly, all taxes & fees in, O.A.C.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Cargo shade
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • A/T
  • 6-Speed A/T

Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

