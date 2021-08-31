2012 Jeep Wrangler

$28,500 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 6 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8049256

8049256 Stock #: SP3761A

SP3761A VIN: 1C4BJWCG1CL277860

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 94,649 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 7 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Auxiliary input jack Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Integrated roll-over protection BF Goodrich Brand Tires Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 17' x 7.5' painted aluminum wheels

