+ taxes & licensing
780-594-6200
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6
780-594-6200
+ taxes & licensing
Take command of the road in the 2012 Jeep Wrangler! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. All of the following features are included: front bucket seats, skid plates, and power windows. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Come down to our dealership, you'll get a great vehicle at a great price, with the experience and dedication of our whole team behind you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6