2012 Jeep Wrangler

94,649 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Cold Lake

780-594-6200

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

2012 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

94,649KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8049256
  Stock #: SP3761A
  VIN: 1C4BJWCG1CL277860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 94,649 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2012 Jeep Wrangler! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. All of the following features are included: front bucket seats, skid plates, and power windows. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Come down to our dealership, you'll get a great vehicle at a great price, with the experience and dedication of our whole team behind you.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Auxiliary input jack
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Integrated roll-over protection
BF Goodrich Brand Tires
Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
17' x 7.5' painted aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

New & Used Inventory

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

