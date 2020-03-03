Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

  1. 4803429
  2. 4803429
  3. 4803429
  4. 4803429
  5. 4803429
  6. 4803429
  7. 4803429
  8. 4803429
  9. 4803429
  10. 4803429
  11. 4803429
  12. 4803429
  13. 4803429
  14. 4803429
  15. 4803429
  16. 4803429
  17. 4803429
  18. 4803429
  19. 4803429
  20. 4803429
  21. 4803429
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,123KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4803429
  • Stock #: 22418
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB1GD771657
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

It's a Jeep, so you can expect rugged luxury with plenty of practicality. Mega-clean, one owner, lady-driven. Everyone looks way hotter in a Jeep, probably even you.  Come see, it's waiting for adoption, you could be the one. Talk to Brad, he knows where the boss hid the keys.   Finance AS LOW AS $133 Bi-weekly, all taxes & fees in, O.A.C.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Cold Lake

2007 Honda Ridgeline...
 334,675 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2005 Ford F-150 BASE
 192,661 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE
 96,268 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-594-XXXX

(click to show)

780-594-6200

Send A Message