2016 Jeep Patriot

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6
780-594-6200
+ taxes & licensing
It's a Jeep, so you can expect rugged luxury with plenty of practicality. Mega-clean, one owner, lady-driven. Everyone looks way hotter in a Jeep, probably even you. Come see, it's waiting for adoption, you could be the one. Talk to Brad, he knows where the boss hid the keys. Finance AS LOW AS $133 Bi-weekly, all taxes & fees in, O.A.C.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6