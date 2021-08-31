Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

138,233 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Cold Lake

780-594-6200

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

  1. 8049325
  2. 8049325
  3. 8049325
  4. 8049325
  5. 8049325
  6. 8049325
  7. 8049325
  8. 8049325
  9. 8049325
  10. 8049325
  11. 8049325
  12. 8049325
  13. 8049325
  14. 8049325
  15. 8049325
Contact Seller

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

138,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8049325
  • Stock #: B0038
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3GS185967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B0038
  • Mileage 138,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Introducing the 2016 Ram 1500! A comfortable ride in a go-anywhere vehicle! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! Top features include cruise control, a leather steering wheel, an overhead console, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Front High-Back Seats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Panic Alarm
Power Lumbar Adjust
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets
8.4' Touchscreen
Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SiriusXM/Hands-Free
Vinyl High-Back Bucket w/Mesh Inserts
Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia Cold Lake

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 47,745 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Telluride SX
 20,400 KM
$57,990 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler R...
 94,649 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

New & Used Inventory

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

Call Dealer

780-594-XXXX

(click to show)

780-594-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory