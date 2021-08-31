+ taxes & licensing
780-594-6200
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6
780-594-6200
+ taxes & licensing
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Introducing the 2016 Ram 1500! A comfortable ride in a go-anywhere vehicle! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! Top features include cruise control, a leather steering wheel, an overhead console, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6