$37,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 2 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8049325

8049325 Stock #: B0038

B0038 VIN: 1C6RR7MT3GS185967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # B0038

Mileage 138,233 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Front High-Back Seats Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio GPS Antenna Input Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Additional Features Panic Alarm Power Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Rear Anti-Roll Bar Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets 8.4' Touchscreen Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SiriusXM/Hands-Free Vinyl High-Back Bucket w/Mesh Inserts Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.