2017 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,141KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4803423
  • Stock #: 22436
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW3HZ607877
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Low KMs, still comes with plenty of factory warranty. Not that you'll need it, feels tight as a drum. Many features, and cuts a profile that screams "UNSTOPPABLE!" You'll want for nothing driving this RVR, which probably stands for Radically Virtuous Roadmonster. C/W an extra set of tires and rims, you HAVE to drive it to appreciate it, a really nice SUV. Check the reviews online, then come see Brad to try it on.... (((VERY IMPORTANT INVENTORY UPDATE:))) Finance AS LOW AS $155 Bi-weekly (or better) taxes & fees in, O.A.C.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CVT Transmission
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection

