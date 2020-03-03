Menu
2018 Kia Rio

LX+ 4dr FWD Sedan

2018 Kia Rio

LX+ 4dr FWD Sedan

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,553KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4803417
  • Stock #: 22458
  • VIN: 3KPA24AB7JE125270
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This silver KIA Rio LX+ sports a peppy 1.6L GDI powerplant and the 130HP makes this little car shoot like a small rocket. Car has A/C, cruise, tilt, split seats for the rear, and is Sirius XM Satellite Radio capable. Leather-covered steering wheel gives you sure grip for zipping in and out of traffic, or dodging highway deer safely. But what we really need to talk about here is the fuel mileage. One word: AWESOME! 

Call Brad at KIA Cold Lake today, to book your test trial. 1-780-594-6200. 

