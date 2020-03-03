2018 Kia Rio

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6
780-594-6200
+ taxes & licensing
This silver KIA Rio LX+ sports a peppy 1.6L GDI powerplant and the 130HP makes this little car shoot like a small rocket. Car has A/C, cruise, tilt, split seats for the rear, and is Sirius XM Satellite Radio capable. Leather-covered steering wheel gives you sure grip for zipping in and out of traffic, or dodging highway deer safely. But what we really need to talk about here is the fuel mileage. One word: AWESOME!
Call Brad at KIA Cold Lake today, to book your test trial. 1-780-594-6200.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6