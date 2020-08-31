Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

13,800 KM

Details Description

$49,999.20

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Cold Lake

780-594-6200

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

High Altitude 4dr 4WD Sport Utility

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

High Altitude 4dr 4WD Sport Utility

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

$49,999.20

+ taxes & licensing

13,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5735400
  • Stock #: 22527
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG5KC634521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22527
  • Mileage 13,800 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Looking Good........... Nappa Leather, 20" wheels 2Bs Package.  Harman Kardon 19-Speaker 825 Watt Amp     Great Buy !

Call or Text Today.    PH 780-594-6200 Text 587-410-3585

Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

