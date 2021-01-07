Menu
2016 RAM 1500

143,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Drayton Valley Ford

780-542-4438

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Drayton Valley Ford

5214 Power Centre Blvd, Drayton Valley, AB T7A 1A1

780-542-4438

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6556452
  • Stock #: 20DFT127A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MTXGS416413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
Bright White Clearcoat
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Single Disc Remote CD Player
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
WHEELS: 20 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats
PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: Uconnect Access (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

