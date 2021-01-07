Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Single Disc Remote CD Player
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
WHEELS: 20 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats
PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: Uconnect Access (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required)
