Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1968 Ford Ranchero

19,262 MI

Details Description Features

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
1968 Ford Ranchero

1968 Ford Ranchero

Watch This Vehicle

1968 Ford Ranchero

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1688078069
  2. 1688078069
  3. 1688078068
  4. 1688078068
  5. 1688078070
  6. 1688078070
  7. 1688078070
  8. 1688078070
  9. 1688078064
  10. 1688078069
  11. 1688078069
  12. 1688078065
  13. 1688078064
  14. 1688078068
  15. 1688078068
  16. 1688078070
  17. 1688078066
  18. 1688078064
  19. 1688078065
  20. 1688078067
  21. 1688078067
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
19,262MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125717
  • Stock #: 23-0143
  • VIN: 8K48C147017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 23-0143
  • Mileage 19,262 MI

Vehicle Description

Not $43000 Not $33000 Nice low price of $27000 for this rare hard to find great running beauty.  NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS, Pay advertised price! 

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Power Options

Power Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

1968 Ford Ranchero
19,262 MI
$27,000 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic
137,778 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte5 SX, ...
 95,768 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory