$27,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-453-3325
1968 Ford Ranchero
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10125717
- Stock #: 23-0143
- VIN: 8K48C147017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 23-0143
- Mileage 19,262 MI
Vehicle Description
Not $43000 Not $33000 Nice low price of $27000 for this rare hard to find great running beauty. NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS, Pay advertised price!
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle
14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta
Warranty Included / Financing Available
Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs
Easy low interest rate financing available
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way.
20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Warranty
Power Options
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.