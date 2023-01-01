1975 Ford 500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 1 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10125771

10125771 Stock #: 23-0142

23-0142 VIN: 5P53S145630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gold

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 23-0142

Mileage 58,198 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.