Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1975 Ford 500

58,198 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
1975 Ford 500

1975 Ford 500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

1975 Ford 500

Custom

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1688084133
  2. 1688084133
  3. 1688084135
  4. 1688084134
  5. 1688084134
  6. 1688084135
  7. 1688084134
  8. 1688084134
  9. 1688084135
  10. 1688084135
  11. 1688084135
  12. 1688084135
  13. 1688084135
  14. 1688084134
  15. 1688084134
  16. 1688084134
  17. 1688084133
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,198KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125771
  • Stock #: 23-0142
  • VIN: 5P53S145630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 23-0142
  • Mileage 58,198 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS, Pay advertised price! 

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

1975 Ford 500 Custom
 58,198 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
1968 Ford Ranchero
19,262 MI
$27,000 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic
137,778 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory