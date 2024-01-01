Menu
<p>New Brakes.  DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included / Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

1981 Chevrolet Corvette

101,048 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
1981 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray, Automatic

1981 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray, Automatic

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,048KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1AY8765BS401503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 101,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

1981 Chevrolet Corvette