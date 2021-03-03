Menu
1994 Pontiac Firebird

46,883 KM

$15,900

$15,900

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

3.6L COUPE AUTO - LOW KMS / NEVER WINTER DRIVEN

3.6L COUPE AUTO - LOW KMS / NEVER WINTER DRIVEN

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

$15,900

46,883KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6631040
  • Stock #: PW10242C
  • VIN: 2G2FS22S0R2231138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Stock # PW10242C
  • Mileage 46,883 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@nordenvw.ca, call us at 780-484-3000, or come on in! Norden Volkswagen is located at 14703 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 60 years and counting!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Norden Volkswagen reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

