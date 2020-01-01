Menu
1998 Dodge Ram 1500

EXTENDED CAB

Location

AutoFinder Canada

11335 Kingsway Ave, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X3

780-340-5471

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 235,774KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4412856
  • VIN: 1B7HF13Y1WJ200851
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here's a good running aggressively priced 1998 Dodge Ram 1500. Certainly not a pavement princess, but a good running truck for under 2k made available in this city isn't something you come by regularly, so here you go. Truck is to be made available to first come first serve!

Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?

-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.
-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.
-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.

We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?

******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******

AutoFinder Canada
780 340 5471
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

