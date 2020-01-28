Menu
Account
Sign In

1998 Honda Accord

EX V6

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Honda Accord

EX V6

Location

1st Canadian Auto Sales & Service

5905-118 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5W 1E5

780-474-9949

  1. 4549635
  2. 4549635
  3. 4549635
  4. 4549635
  5. 4549635
  6. 4549635
  7. 4549635
  8. 4549635
  9. 4549635
  10. 4549635
  11. 4549635
  12. 4549635
  13. 4549635
  14. 4549635
  15. 4549635
  16. 4549635
  17. 4549635
  18. 4549635
  19. 4549635
  20. 4549635
  21. 4549635
  22. 4549635
Contact Seller

$1,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 323,236KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4549635
  • Stock #: 80462
  • VIN: 1HGCG1657WA802356
Exterior Colour
Champagne
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
1st Canadian Auto Sales is proud to offer this and many other quality pre-owned vehicles at very competitive prices.



Mechanical Fitness Assessment and a CarProof history report are provided with each vehicle.



Warranties are available from 6 Month to 4 Years.



Financing is available on site for ALL Credit Types!!

Located at 5905 118 Ave and only 15 minutes from anywhere in Edmonton.



For information regarding any of our vehicles, or to explore your finance options please give us a call at 780-474-9949 or visit our website at www.fcauto.ca



AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Center Console
Safety
  • Power Brakes
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Driver seat power adjustments
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: power
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Wheel diameter: 15 inch
  • Wheels: alloy
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Window defogger: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Canadian Auto Sales & Service

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 162,973 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Montana...
 284,374 KM
$2,888 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Ridgeline...
 200,242 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
1st Canadian Auto Sales & Service

1st Canadian Auto Sales & Service

5905-118 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5W 1E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-9949

Send A Message