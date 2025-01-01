Menu
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

310,800 KM

13183781

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Used
310,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCEC19T4YZ357527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 151751C
  • Mileage 310,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Powertrain

5.3L (325) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE

2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500