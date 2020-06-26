Menu
$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2002 Jeep Liberty

2002 Jeep Liberty

Renegade

2002 Jeep Liberty

Renegade

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,624KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5275067
  • Stock #: 2007-13
  • VIN: 1J4GL38KX2W365664
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY 11 AM – 4 PM.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

                ************* 2002 JEEP LIBERTY RENEGADE 

ENGINE: 3.7L 6CYL

 

4X4

GPS

SUNROOF

INSPECTED

RE-CERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

