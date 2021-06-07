Menu
2002 Toyota 4Runner

296,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,700

+ tax & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

4dr Limited V6 Auto 4WD

Location

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

296,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7203278
  • Stock #: 4RUNNER
  • VIN: JT3HN87R620365992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4RUNNER
  • Mileage 296,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.4L V6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

