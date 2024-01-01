$4,999+ tax & licensing
2003 Nissan Murano
4dr AWD V6 CVT Auto
2003 Nissan Murano
4dr AWD V6 CVT Auto
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
249,000KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ08WX3W222098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # NMY87
- Mileage 249,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2003 NISSAN MURANO SE 4D UTILITY is powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. It is equipped with all-wheel drive. The SUV has seats for 5 people.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
