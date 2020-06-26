Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Wholesale & RV

780-912-0170

Contact Seller
2004 GMC Canyon

2004 GMC Canyon

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2004 GMC Canyon

SLE

Location

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

  1. 5290475
  2. 5290475
  3. 5290475
  4. 5290475
  5. 5290475
  6. 5290475
  7. 5290475
  8. 5290475
  9. 5290475
  10. 5290475
  11. 5290475
  12. 5290475
  13. 5290475
  14. 5290475
  15. 5290475
  16. 5290475
  17. 5290475
  18. 5290475
  19. 5290475
  20. 5290475
  21. 5290475
  22. 5290475
Contact Seller

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,522KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5290475
  • Stock #: HW968
  • VIN: 1GTDS196048170987
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
2-door

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Wholesale and RV we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference.

We sell two types of vehicles Heartland Certified and Heartland Value Priced. Our Certified vehicles have gone through our full inspection and are AMVIC compliant and our Value Priced ones are well below market pricing and may need a few repairs that are fully disclosed on our AMVIC inspection.

780-912-0170

Come see what makes us different!!


AMVIC Licensed

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
  • 4X2
  • n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Heartland Wholesale & RV

2014 Honda Civic LX
 131,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XLT
 95,750 KM
$15,400 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Titan Pr...
 199,746 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

Call Dealer

780-912-XXXX

(click to show)

780-912-0170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory