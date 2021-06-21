Menu
2004 GMC Sierra 1500

275,041 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CREW CAB SLE

CREW CAB SLE

Location

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

275,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7499175
  • Stock #: 21125B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
5.3L (327) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

