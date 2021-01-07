Menu
2004 Honda Accord

168,024 KM

$4,450

+ tax & licensing
$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2004 Honda Accord

2004 Honda Accord

EX-L

2004 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

168,024KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6390002
  • Stock #: 2101-07
  • VIN: 1HGCM56684A811895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,024 KM

Vehicle Description

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

       *********** 2004 HONDA ACCORD EX ********* 

ENGINE: 2.4L 4CYL

 

LEATHER HEATED SEAT

SUNROOF

POWER SEAT

CRUISE CONTROL

INSPECTED

RE-CERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

