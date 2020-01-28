2004 Nissan Murano

V6 - 3.5liter
** 200.931km**
** Accident Collision Free** One Owner **
All Wheel Drive
New Winter Tires !!
Good condition. Reliable SUV.
Body little rough - some dents and rust spots.
- Remote Starter
- Keyless Entry
- Heated Seats
- Power Seats/Windows
- Cruise
- Sunroof .. and more ....
Comes with Inspection Assessment and Carfax History Report.
Buy with confidence -->>
We are Amvic licenced Business
All in Price - No Extra Fees plus GST
Stock 6669
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Cassette
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- CD Changer
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Winter Tires
- Luggage Rack
- Aluminum Wheels
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Adjustable Pedals
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Conventional Spare Tire
