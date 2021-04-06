Menu
2005 Buick Rendezvous

133,839 KM

$4,650

$4,650

+ tax & licensing
$4,650

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2005 Buick Rendezvous

2005 Buick Rendezvous

CX

2005 Buick Rendezvous

CX

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,650

+ taxes & licensing

133,839KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6960656
  • Stock #: 2104-05
  • VIN: 3G5DA03E45S519582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,839 KM

Vehicle Description

**********1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

   ********* 2005 BUICK RENDEZVOUS**********

LOW MILLAGE ( 133,839 KM)

7 SEATS

CRUISE CONTROL

POWER WINDOW

INSPECTED 

RE-CERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Equalizer

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

