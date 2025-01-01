$4,900+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Escape
XLT 4WD Auto
2005 Ford Escape
XLT 4WD Auto
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour GR
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0152A
- Mileage 247,548 KM
Vehicle Description
WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.
Warranty Available
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Family owned and operated.
20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Call Dealer
780-453-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-453-3325