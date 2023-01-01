$6,600+ tax & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
2005 Honda Odyssey
5DR EX
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
21,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9636349
- Stock #: rtyguhjkl
- VIN: 5FNRL38475B508725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description
2005 HONDA ODYSSEY
CALL OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***934***6289***
ADDRESS---12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB T5B 1K3.
This 2005 HONDA ODYSSEY 4D WAGON is powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. The van has seats for 7 people. The vehicle has high-value options including power seats
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
3RD ROW SEATING
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Power Sliding Door
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
