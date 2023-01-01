Menu
2005 Honda Odyssey

21,900 KM

Details Description Features

$6,600

+ tax & licensing
$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

2005 Honda Odyssey

2005 Honda Odyssey

5DR EX

2005 Honda Odyssey

5DR EX

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

21,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9636349
  • Stock #: rtyguhjkl
  • VIN: 5FNRL38475B508725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # rtyguhjkl
  • Mileage 21,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 HONDA ODYSSEY


CALL OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***934***6289***


ADDRESS---12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB T5B 1K3.


This 2005 HONDA ODYSSEY 4D WAGON is powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. The van has seats for 7 people. The vehicle has high-value options including power seats

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
3RD ROW SEATING
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Power Sliding Door
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

