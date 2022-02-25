Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Avalanche

287,981 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Avalanche

2006 Chevrolet Avalanche

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Avalanche

LS

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

287,981KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292426
  • Stock #: 2203-01
  • VIN: 3GNEK12T26G203609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 287,981 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

******** 2006 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE K1500******** 

ENGINE: 5.3L 8CYL

 

4WD

LEATHER HEATED SEAT

SUNROOF

BED COVER

RUNNING BOARD

TRAIL HITCH

POWER SEAT

BLUETOOTH

2 POSTIONS MEMORY DRIVER SEAT

STEERING WHEEL CONTROL

CRUISE CONTROL

INSPECTED

RE-CERIFIED

DETAILED

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bed Liner
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From PCL Auto

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 127,261 KM
$8,250 + tax & lic
2005 Jeep Grand Cher...
 147,802 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion S
 89,876 KM
$12,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email PCL Auto

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

Call Dealer

780-244-XXXX

(click to show)

780-244-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory