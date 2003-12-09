Menu
2006 Chevrolet HHR

LS

2006 Chevrolet HHR

LS

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,827KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4723119
  • Stock #: 2003-12
  • VIN: 3GNDA13D06S645033
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886), EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

     ************ 2006 CHEVROLET HHR ************

ENGINE:2.2L 4CYL

 

REMOTE STARYER

 GOOD ON GAS 

LOW MILLAGE ( 157,827 KM )

 INSPECTED

RECERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

Financing is available! Terms and other finance offer specifics, can only be determined based on your creditworthiness after submitting a credit application. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts.

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

