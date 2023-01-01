Menu
2006 Chevrolet Impala

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2006 Chevrolet Impala

2006 Chevrolet Impala

4DR SDN LT

2006 Chevrolet Impala

4DR SDN LT

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9797341
  • Stock #: QWD
  • VIN: 2G1WT58N269343575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # QWD
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 CHEVROLET IMPALA LT 4D SEDAN is powered by a 3.5L V6 OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CALL OR TEXT ****780***934***6289*** ADDRESS---12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB T5B 1K3... OPEN 9AM TO 6PM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

