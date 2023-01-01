$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2006 Chevrolet Impala
4DR SDN LT
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
212,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9797341
- Stock #: QWD
- VIN: 2G1WT58N269343575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 CHEVROLET IMPALA LT 4D SEDAN is powered by a 3.5L V6 OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CALL OR TEXT ****780***934***6289*** ADDRESS---12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB T5B 1K3... OPEN 9AM TO 6PM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3