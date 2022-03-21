2006 Chevrolet Malibu

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8713808

8713808 Stock #: 12321A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features 3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE -inc: 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes enhanced traction control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.