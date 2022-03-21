Menu
2006 Chevrolet Malibu

122,000 KM

LT

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

122,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8713808
  Stock #: 12321A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE -inc: 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes enhanced traction control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

