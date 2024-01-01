$4,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 Dodge Dakota
CREW CAB 4X4 SLT
2006 Dodge Dakota
CREW CAB 4X4 SLT
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Sale
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
205,488KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1D7HW48N36S717701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 23-0296
- Mileage 205,488 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
2017 Dodge Journey SXT Heated Seats Back Up Camera 7 passenger 78,179 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey RT AWD 7 Pass, Lthr, Sunroof, DVD, Remote, Htd Sea 131,008 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey CVP, Remote Start 84,968 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Call Dealer
780-453-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
780-453-3325
2006 Dodge Dakota