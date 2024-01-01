Menu
2006 Dodge Dakota

205,488 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2006 Dodge Dakota

CREW CAB 4X4 SLT

2006 Dodge Dakota

CREW CAB 4X4 SLT

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Sale

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

205,488KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1D7HW48N36S717701

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 23-0296
  • Mileage 205,488 KM

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Steering

Alloy Wheels

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

2006 Dodge Dakota