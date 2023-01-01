Menu
<p>2006 DODGE SPRINTER 2500 VANS HIGH ROOF CARGO VAN 158 WB</p>

2006 Dodge Sprinter

221,650 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2006 Dodge Sprinter

2500 High Roof 158" WB

2006 Dodge Sprinter

2500 High Roof 158" WB

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

221,650KM
Used
VIN WD0BD744165885394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # SPR45
  • Mileage 221,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 DODGE SPRINTER 2500 VANS HIGH ROOF CARGO VAN 158 WB

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

