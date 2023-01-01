$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Dodge Sprinter
2500 High Roof 158" WB
2006 Dodge Sprinter
2500 High Roof 158" WB
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
221,650KM
Used
VIN WD0BD744165885394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Stock # SPR45
- Mileage 221,650 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 DODGE SPRINTER 2500 VANS HIGH ROOF CARGO VAN 158 WB
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Green Line Auto Clearance
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Call Dealer
780-479-XXXX(click to show)
2006 Dodge Sprinter