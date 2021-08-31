Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford F-150

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

Contact Seller
2006 Ford F-150

2006 Ford F-150

SUPERCAB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford F-150

SUPERCAB 4WD

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

  1. 7830597
  2. 7830597
  3. 7830597
  4. 7830597
  5. 7830597
  6. 7830597
  7. 7830597
  8. 7830597
  9. 7830597
  10. 7830597
  11. 7830597
  12. 7830597
  13. 7830597
  14. 7830597
  15. 7830597
  16. 7830597
  17. 7830597
  18. 7830597
  19. 7830597
  20. 7830597
  21. 7830597
  22. 7830597
  23. 7830597
  24. 7830597
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7830597
  • Stock #: UYTREW
  • VIN: 1FTPX145X6FA49752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # UYTREW
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX.......NO ACCIDENT HISTORY.........


2006 FORD F-150 XLT EXTENDED CAB STD BED-SUPERCAB 145" 4WD-5.4L 8CYL GASOLINE........


 


CALL OR TEXT____


780***707***8779_780**934**6289***


 


 


4WD AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES POWER LOCKS


5 PASSENGER AM/FM/CD POWER MIRRORS


ABS CLOTH SEATS POWER STEERING


AIR BAG CRUISE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS


AIR CONDITIONING FLOOR MATS RUNNING BOARDS


AIRBAG FRONT LEFT HARD TOP TRAILER HITCH


AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT POWER DRIVER SEAT

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance

2004 Hummer H2 4dr Wgn
 216,000 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 341,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 242,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Call Dealer

780-479-XXXX

(click to show)

780-479-1990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory