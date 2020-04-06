Menu
2006 Honda Accord Crosstour

GOLD WING - MOTORCYCLE

2006 Honda Accord Crosstour

GOLD WING - MOTORCYCLE

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,152KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4875240
  • Stock #: PW3164B
  • VIN: 1HFSC47596A500675
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
N/A

2006 HONDA GOLD WING FOR SALE AT GO NISSAN NORTH

PLEASE CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

At Go Nissan North, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today! 

Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 1-855-395-1823 for more information.

AMVIC Licensed dealer 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan North reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

