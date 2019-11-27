2006 Honda Odyssey

V6 3.5liter
** 135.339**
Fully Loaded - Alberta Active registered
- Heated Leather
- Power Seats
- Sunroof
- DVD player
- AC/Heat
- CD/FM/AM
- Alloy Wheel
- Cruise
- Keyless entry
- Automatic doors
- Tinted windows
Inspection Assessment and Carfax included.
Contact me if u interested to view the car.
We are Amvic licenced Dealership
All in Price - No extra fees
Plus GST
Stock 8887
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Sliding Doors
- Power Third Passenger Door
- Power Fourth Passenger Door
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Aluminum Wheels
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- CD Changer
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Entertainment System
- Sun/Moonroof
