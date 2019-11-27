2006 Honda Odyssey

V6 3.5liter

** 135.339**



Fully Loaded - Alberta Active registered



- Heated Leather

- Power Seats

- Sunroof

- DVD player

- AC/Heat

- CD/FM/AM

- Alloy Wheel

- Cruise

- Keyless entry

- Automatic doors

- Tinted windows



Inspection Assessment and Carfax included.

Contact me if u interested to view the car.



We are Amvic licenced Dealership

All in Price - No extra fees

Plus GST



Stock 8887

