2006 Hummer H3

2006 Hummer H3

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,711KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4552650
  • Stock #: 20QE9109A
  • VIN: 5GTDN136768242599
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear On/Off Road
  • Tires - Front On/Off Road
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 5 Cylinder Engine
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Solid Paint
  • A/T
  • M/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • 4-Speed A/T
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed M/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription
  • 16" x 7.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

