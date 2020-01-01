Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here's a nice reliable aggressively priced 2006 Kia Sportage made for sale in good condition for this low price of $2,495.



Read on! There are very more benefits to buy from us!



Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?



-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.

-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.

-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.

-Stressed about possibly driving the car off the lot and running into an issue within a short period, we offer 3 months of warranty free of charge.

-Our prices are our prices, the government takes the gst and that is all, no hidden documentation fees, lot fees, levies, or anything else of the sort!



We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?



******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******



AutoFinder Canada

780 340 5471

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

