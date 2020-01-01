Menu
2006 Kia Sportage

LX

2006 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

AutoFinder Canada

11335 Kingsway Ave, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X3

780-340-5471

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 217,500KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4413111
  • VIN: KNDJF722067263809
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here's a nice reliable aggressively priced 2006 Kia Sportage made for sale in good condition for this low price of $2,495.

Read on! There are very more benefits to buy from us!

Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?

-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.
-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.
-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.
-Stressed about possibly driving the car off the lot and running into an issue within a short period, we offer 3 months of warranty free of charge.
-Our prices are our prices, the government takes the gst and that is all, no hidden documentation fees, lot fees, levies, or anything else of the sort!

We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?

******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******

AutoFinder Canada
780 340 5471
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoFinder Canada

AutoFinder Canada

780-340-5471

