2006 Nissan Maxima

100,981 KM

Details

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

3.5 SE

3.5 SE

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

100,981KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7865748
  • Stock #: 2110-20
  • VIN: 1N4BA41E96C800137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,981 KM

Vehicle Description

**********1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

******** 2006 NISSAN MAXIMA SE **********

ENGINE: 3.5L 6CYL

 

LOW MILLAGE ( 100,981 KM )

REMOTE STARTER

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

HEATED WHEELSTEERING

2 POSTIONS MEMORY DRIVER SEAT

BLUETOOTH

DUAL SUNROOF

CRUISE CONTROL

LOADED

INSPECTED

RE-CERIFIED

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

