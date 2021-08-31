+ taxes & licensing
12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
**********1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************
PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.
OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:
_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT
_CARFAX
_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)
_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME
-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA
PAYMENTS METHOD
-DEBIT CARDS
-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)
-BANK DRAFTS
-CERTIFIED CHEQUES
******** 2006 NISSAN MAXIMA SE **********
ENGINE: 3.5L 6CYL
LOW MILLAGE ( 100,981 KM )
REMOTE STARTER
LEATHER HEATED SEATS
HEATED WHEELSTEERING
2 POSTIONS MEMORY DRIVER SEAT
BLUETOOTH
DUAL SUNROOF
CRUISE CONTROL
LOADED
INSPECTED
RE-CERIFIED
DETAILED
What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.
