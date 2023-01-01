$4,999+ tax & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
2006 Volvo S40
4dr Sdn 2.4L
Location
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
161,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9636355
- Stock #: gfgf22
- VIN: YV1MS390362204735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 VOLVO S40 CALL OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***934***6289*** ADDRESS---12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB T5B 1K3. This 2006 VOLVO S40 4D SEDAN is powered by a 2.4L 5-cylinder gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. The car has seats for 5 people.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cup Holder
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
