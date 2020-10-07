Menu
2007 BMW X5

169,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2007 BMW X5

2007 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 4.8i

2007 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 4.8i

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6186231
  Stock #: 2007=X5=BLACK
  VIN: 5UXFE83517LZ44561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2007=X5=BLACK
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

.


2007 BMW X5 4.8i V8-LEATHER-SUNROOF-BACK UP CAMERA-  


.OPEN___9AM - 7PM_____CALL OR TEXT____


SHAD. 780***707***8779____ MONICA...587***974***4454******


ADDRESS---------12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB.......... T5B 1K3..........ONE OWNER-CLEAN CAR FAX--ACCIDENT FREE........WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE..... 4.8L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL VEHICLE OPTIONS: Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Power trunk Remote keyless entry Tilt wheel Power windows Rear window defroster Rear window wiper CD changer CD player Premium audio Satellite radio Bucket seats Heated seats Leather seats Memory seats Power seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Backup sensor Fog lights Traction control Sunroof Alloy wheels Bluetooth Push button start Parking assistant Cruise control Air conditioning


DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL LEATHER SUN ROOF HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER MEMORY SEAT 5 PASSENGER DUAL AIR BAGS SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER AIR CONDITIONING POWER LOCKS TILT WHEEL AIRBAG FRONT LEFT POWER MIRRORS TILT WHEEL YES AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES POWER STEERING TRACTION CONTROL AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT POWER WINDOWS WARRANTY BOOK AM/FM/CD ROOF TYPE: SUNROOF WARRANTY BOOK PRESENT CRUISE CONTROL RUNNING BOARDS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
MEMORY SEAT
Xenon Headlights
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

