2007 BMW X5 4.8i V8-LEATHER-SUNROOF-BACK UP CAMERA-
ADDRESS---------12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB.......... T5B 1K3..........ONE OWNER-CLEAN CAR FAX--ACCIDENT FREE........WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE..... 4.8L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL VEHICLE OPTIONS: Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Power trunk Remote keyless entry Tilt wheel Power windows Rear window defroster Rear window wiper CD changer CD player Premium audio Satellite radio Bucket seats Heated seats Leather seats Memory seats Power seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Backup sensor Fog lights Traction control Sunroof Alloy wheels Bluetooth Push button start Parking assistant Cruise control Air conditioning
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL LEATHER SUN ROOF HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER MEMORY SEAT 5 PASSENGER DUAL AIR BAGS SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER AIR CONDITIONING POWER LOCKS TILT WHEEL AIRBAG FRONT LEFT POWER MIRRORS TILT WHEEL YES AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES POWER STEERING TRACTION CONTROL AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT POWER WINDOWS WARRANTY BOOK AM/FM/CD ROOF TYPE: SUNROOF WARRANTY BOOK PRESENT CRUISE CONTROL RUNNING BOARDS
