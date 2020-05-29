Menu
$4,799

+ taxes & licensing

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

780-200-3042

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

Sale Price

$4,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,109KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5183096
  • VIN: 1G1AJ55F377348736
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Gold
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
4 Cylinder 2.2 liter ONLY ** 140.109km ** > Great condition, no rust> No mechanical issues > Ready for the road, just get in and drive> Alberta Active status> Inspection and Carfax included Buy with confidenceWe are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in Price - plus GST Stock 9996
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

