2007 Dodge Caliber

85,562 KM

Details Description Features

$6,250

+ tax & licensing
$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2007 Dodge Caliber

2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT

2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

85,562KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7950236
  • Stock #: 2111-11
  • VIN: 1B3HB48B47D369085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,562 KM

Vehicle Description

1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

**** 2007 DODGE CALIBER SXT *******

ENGINE: 2L 4CYL

 

LOW MILLAGE ( 85,562 KM )

CRUISE CONTROL

GOOD ON GAS

POWER WINDOW

INSPECTED

RE-CERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

