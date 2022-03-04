$9,999+ tax & licensing
780-479-1990
2007 Dodge Ram 1500
4WD QUAD CAB
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
- Listing ID: 8537600
- Stock #: BLEU RAM
- VIN: 1D7HU18237J547213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # BLEU RAM
- Mileage 287,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AFTER MARKET EXHAUST--NAVIGATION SYSTEM--
IN VERY GOOD RUNNING CONDITION, NO ELECTRICAL OR MECHANICAL ISSUES....
5.7L VI HEMI
****FOR A TEST DRIVE OR VIEWING ....PLEASE CALL US OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***707***8779*** CELL****780***934***6289*** ADDRESS---12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB T5B 1K3... www.greenlineautoclearance.ca...................
Air Conditioning - Alloy Wheels - ABS Brakes - Vehicle Anti-Theft System - AM/FM Stereo - Bluetooth - CD Player - Child-Safety Locks - Cloth Interior - Cruise Control - Cup Holder - Daytime Running Lights - Driver Side Airbag - Folding Rear Seat - Keyless Entry - Passenger Airbag - Power Locks - Power Mirrors - Power Steering - Power Windows - Rear Window Defroster - Satellite Radio - Security System - Side Airbag - Tilt Steering - Tow Package - Trip Odometer -
Vehicle Features
