2007 Dodge Ram 1500

287,000 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD QUAD CAB

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD QUAD CAB

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

287,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8537600
  • Stock #: BLEU RAM
  • VIN: 1D7HU18237J547213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BLEU RAM
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AFTER MARKET EXHAUST--NAVIGATION SYSTEM--


IN VERY GOOD RUNNING CONDITION, NO ELECTRICAL OR MECHANICAL ISSUES....


5.7L VI HEMI


****FOR A TEST DRIVE OR VIEWING ....PLEASE CALL US OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***707***8779*** CELL****780***934***6289*** ADDRESS---12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB T5B 1K3... www.greenlineautoclearance.ca...................


Air Conditioning - Alloy Wheels - ABS Brakes - Vehicle Anti-Theft System - AM/FM Stereo - Bluetooth - CD Player - Child-Safety Locks - Cloth Interior - Cruise Control - Cup Holder - Daytime Running Lights - Driver Side Airbag - Folding Rear Seat - Keyless Entry - Passenger Airbag - Power Locks - Power Mirrors - Power Steering - Power Windows - Rear Window Defroster - Satellite Radio - Security System - Side Airbag - Tilt Steering - Tow Package - Trip Odometer -

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

