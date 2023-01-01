$6,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Edge
AWD 4dr SEL
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
260,212KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9636346
- Stock #: lkjhgfds
- VIN: 2FMDK49C27BB23092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 260,212 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Ford Edge CALL OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***934***6289*** This 2007 FORD EDGE SEL 4D UTILITY is powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. It is equipped with all-wheel drive. The SUV has seats for 5 people.The vehicle has high-value options including a sunroof, leather upholstery, power seats, and heated seats.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
