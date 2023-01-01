Menu
2007 Ford Edge

260,212 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

2007 Ford Edge

2007 Ford Edge

AWD 4dr SEL

2007 Ford Edge

AWD 4dr SEL

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

260,212KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9636346
  • Stock #: lkjhgfds
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C27BB23092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # lkjhgfds
  • Mileage 260,212 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Edge CALL OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***934***6289*** This 2007 FORD EDGE SEL 4D UTILITY is powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. It is equipped with all-wheel drive. The SUV has seats for 5 people.The vehicle has high-value options including a sunroof, leather upholstery, power seats, and heated seats.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

