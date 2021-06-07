2007 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 8 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7195850

7195850 Stock #: 11169C

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 170,824 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Fog Lamps Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Stepside Pickup Box 5.4L EFI SOHC 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.