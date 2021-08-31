Menu
2007 Ford F-150

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew XLT

2007 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew XLT

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7867263
  • Stock #: P9O8I7U6Y5T4R3E
  • VIN: 1FTRW14W37FA05761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P9O8I7U6Y5T4R3E
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED


A/M AIR INTAKE


 


ONE OWNER TRUCK.....AMAZING RUNNING CONDITION


 


CALL OR TEXT_US @__780***707***8779_OR_MONICA_780***934***6289***A TEST DRIVE....


 


4WD SUPERCREW 139"


4.6L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL


 


FOLD-AWAY SEATINGSATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS


4WD AM/FM/CD POWER LOCKS


6 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATS POWER MIRRORS


ABS CRUISE CONTROL POWER STEERING


AIR BAG ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS


AIR CONDITIONING FLOOR MATS RUNNING BOARDS


AIRBAG FRONT LEFTHARD TOP


AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT MP3 CAPABILITY

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Power Steering
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

