2007 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
780-479-1990
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED
A/M AIR INTAKE
ONE OWNER TRUCK.....AMAZING RUNNING CONDITION
CALL OR TEXT_US @__780***707***8779_OR_MONICA_780***934***6289***A TEST DRIVE....
4WD SUPERCREW 139"
4.6L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL
FOLD-AWAY SEATINGSATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
4WD AM/FM/CD POWER LOCKS
6 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATS POWER MIRRORS
ABS CRUISE CONTROL POWER STEERING
AIR BAG ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS
AIR CONDITIONING FLOOR MATS RUNNING BOARDS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFTHARD TOP
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT MP3 CAPABILITY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3