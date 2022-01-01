2007 Ford F-150

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 2 2 7 , 1 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 227,150 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Flex Fuel Capability Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors A/T Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof 4-Speed A/T Gasoline Fuel Generic Sun/Moonroof

