2007 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW
Location
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
282,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9060784
- Stock #: trtrrt
- VIN: 1FTPW14597FA16648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description
2007 FORD F150 FX4--5.4L V8
OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***934***6289*** ADDRESS---12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB T5B 1K3...
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof/Moonroof
MEMORY SEAT
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels
