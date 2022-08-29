2007 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 2 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9060784

9060784 Stock #: trtrrt

trtrrt VIN: 1FTPW14597FA16648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # trtrrt

Mileage 282,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer tilt steering Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights ABS Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Package Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Seating MEMORY SEAT Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.