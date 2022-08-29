Menu
2007 Ford F-150

282,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

2007 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

282,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9060784
  • Stock #: trtrrt
  • VIN: 1FTPW14597FA16648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # trtrrt
  • Mileage 282,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 FORD F150 FX4--5.4L V8


OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***934***6289*** ADDRESS---12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB T5B 1K3...

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof/Moonroof
MEMORY SEAT
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

