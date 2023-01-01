Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENT HISTORY</p>

2007 Infiniti QX56

207,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Infiniti QX56

4dr 4WD

2007 Infiniti QX56

4dr 4WD

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
VIN 5N3AA08C17N805537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # QX56
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT HISTORY

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-XXXX

780-479-1990

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2007 Infiniti QX56